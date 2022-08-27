WRITE 'N' FIGHT is a new video game where famous authors punch each other

From the official synopsis on Steam:

The greatest writers of all time are fighting each other in the arenas that were inspired by their work. Each character can summon his own "magic" arena where he becomes the boss of the level for a short amount of time. Each character can be knocked out with one hit in standing in "danger" zone. Once the "magic" arena is summoned by one of the 15 combatants – the fighting game becomes an arcade while the "boss" player is trying to defeat the opponent before the magic arena time runs out.