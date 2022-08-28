Architect Ion Sorvin built a walking house

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Ion Sorvin is an architect who creates micro houses and takes them to the next level. His houses are multifunctional and beautifully designed. A few years back, he created this walking house. It has a small footprint and could allow someone to travel from the comfort of their own home, without owning land. I'd love to take a ride in a house like this!