Ion Sorvin is an architect who creates micro houses and takes them to the next level. His houses are multifunctional and beautifully designed. A few years back, he created this walking house. It has a small footprint and could allow someone to travel from the comfort of their own home, without owning land. I'd love to take a ride in a house like this!
Architect Ion Sorvin built a walking house
