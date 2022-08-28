Man opposes "LGBT Mafia" at school board meeting

Rob Beschizza

In this footage, a human Kool Aid jug addresses the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District. It's his bloviating demeanor that's made him go viral, but what's said and done here is the map, from the overwhelming interest in Owning the Libs to the clenched-teeth hate. Bear in mind this is a school board that is banning books about gay, black and gender-nonconforming stuff. This is them when they are happy.