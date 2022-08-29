A wooden case for your M1 Mac

Behold the Toast cover, wooden armor for modern Macs, phones and fancy brands of PC. Though the M1 iMac skin is the company's new flagship product, they do all sorts. Covering an iMac's chin is $30; getting every panel on the box properly wulnut burled rolls up to $244 by my counting.

It's a solid scientific fact that people feel happier when looking at wood (truly: we're not not making that up!). At long last, your can clothe your desktop machine in sleek, welcoming wood to give your eyes something wonderful to rest on.

Nice, but I'm planning to wrap my iMac in flock wallpaper.