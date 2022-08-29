Air France pilots suspended for fist fighting with each other in-flight

In June, two Air France pilots got into a brawl in the cockpit. Apparently the flight attendants had to break it up and one of them had to hang out in the cockpit for the duration of the flight to keep them apart. The airline just announced that the two pilots have been suspended. From The Guardian:

Switzerland's La Tribune reported that the pilot and co-pilot had a dispute shortly after takeoff and grabbed each other by their collars after one apparently hit the other. News of the fight emerged after France's air investigation agency, BEA, issued a report on Wednesday saying that some Air France pilots lack rigour in respecting procedures during safety incidents.