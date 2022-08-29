Bible camp treated boy's medical emergency not with doctors but with exorcism by porn addict

When a preteen boy at a children's bible camp in Canada was found on a cabin floor twitching and bleeding from his nose, a staff member allegedly performed an exorcism on the child in lieu of calling for medical attention. After the exorcism, which other children watched, the Redberry Bible Camp worker — a self-proclaimed pornography and drug addict with a history of domestic violence who was fired from another camp, according to CBC News — handed out business cards to the campers while telling the children to keep in touch for the rest of their lives so he could keep demons away.

Although Redberry Bible Camp thought the gentleman was qualified for the job, the children knew better and called their parents to pick them up from the six-day sleepover camp. The campers had been there for a couple of days.

Police are now investigating.

From CBC:

RCMP confirmed an investigation is underway into "two reports of an incident involving a staff member of the Redberry Bible Camp and a pre-teen boy the evening of July 13, 2022." RCMP urge anyone with more information to contact their local detachment or call 310-RCMP. Redberry Bible Camp board chair Wayne Dick said they're looking into the incident. Dick told CBC News the staff member in question was no longer on site with the 100-plus children who attended the camp each week in August, but released few other details. … The July incident allegedly took place inside one of the camp's cabins, said the official, where two witnesses reported a child was in medical distress lying on the floor, bleeding from the nose, making sounds and twitching. … Redberry is operated by the conservative evangelical Saskatchewan Mennonite Brethren and has been running since 1943. Partners listed on its website include other Christian groups and the Saskatchewan Camps Association, which provides accreditation.

Dick would not say whether or not the boy eventually received medical attention under their care (but if silence is any indicator…), and it's "unclear" whether the so-called exorcist has been charged with any crimes, according to CBC.