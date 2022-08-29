Donald Trump panics, demanding a 2020 election do-over "immediately!"

Maybe Donald Trump saw William Barr's recent prediction that Florida's Ron DeSantis would beat him and become president if the two were both to run in 2024, and maybe not. But after months of complaining that the newer and shinier DeSantis is copying his every move, a paranoid Trump sent out a panic-post today demanding that either he be declared "the rightful winner" of the 2020 presidential election or that there be "a new Election, immediately!" (Post below.)

From Rolling Stone:

The former — yes, former — president was responding to a recent appearance from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerburg on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. In the interview, Zuckerburg revealed that the FBI had warned Facebook to be on the lookout for potential Russian misinformation on the platform.

"The FBI came to us – some folks on our team," explained Zuckerberg, "and was like, 'Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there's about to be some kind of dump that's similar to that'."

Zuckerberg clarified that the FBI did not warn them about any story pertaining to Hunter Biden, but said that Meta determined that the laptop allegations "fit that pattern" flagged by the FBI. The FBI clarified that they "routinely" notify entities in the private sector of potential threat indicators but "cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received."