People should have been born with a skeletal-muscular system that lets them sit in without a chair. One day we might see implants or genetic programming that gives us that capability. Until that time, we can use an (ahem) "invisible" chair that straps onto the user's legs and butts so they can squat anywhere in comfort. I'm mightily tempted to buy this model advertised on Aliexpress, but it doesn't seem very comfortable. For now, I'll just stay home.