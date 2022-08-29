John Oliver discovers that he and a cabbage are popular subjects with AI art generators

In this funny Last Week Tonight bit, John Oliver discovers that he's a popular prompt subject in the Midjourney AI art generating program. Hilarity ensues when he further finds out that in a number of the AI-generated pieces, he's depicted marrying a cabbage.
