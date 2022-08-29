Man charged with attempted murder has AK-47 tattoo on his face

This is Lane Phipps of Blaine, Washington. He's accused of attempted murder for shooting at police officers back in June. While evading police for over a month, Phipps apparently lived his best life—attempting to use a new friend as a "human shield" when police tried to arrest him and, prior to that, having an AK-47 tattooed on his face. From the Everett Herald:

On Aug. 2, federal agents arrested the suspect in Toppenish, Yakima County. Before the arrest, officers reportedly saw Phipps throw a backpack, later found to contain two handguns and ammo. The defendant also had a new tattoo: an AK-47 down the side of his face.

On Aug. 19, prosecutors charged the Blaine man with first-degree kidnapping and unlawful firearm possession. He has numerous prior felony convictions, all in Whatcom County. They include several for unlawful firearm possession.