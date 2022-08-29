Looking like one of those "Child Stars All Grown Up: Where Are They Now?!?" clickbait articles, Sophie the Giraffe ended up getting classically trained at the conservatory, and shows off those amazing pipes in that long neck of her's now that she (or, perhaps, Seb Meyer) has grown into it.
Man in carboard giraffe head "sings" Let's Get It On
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
John Deere jailbreak shows it's all "built on outdated, unpatched" hardware
John Deere uses DRM to prevent its own customers from repairing their own vehicles, pushing them to use the company's own overpriced service options. A new jailbreak for the systems announced this weekend at DEFCON by Sick Codes restores a measure of ownership to the owners. Moreover, it shows that John Deere's implementation is as… READ THE REST
Elderly woman hit with recurring subscription after asking voice assistant to say the Hail Mary
An old lady in England got a voice assistant as a gift. A devout Catholic, she asked it to say the Hail Mary. Delighted when it did so, she made it a daily habit. And Amazon was charging her for it, writes Patrick Collinson, her son. She had "unwittingly ordered" a subscription for an app… READ THE REST
California's net neutrality law survives courtroom challenge
As Ars Technica puts it, "ISPs can't find any judges who will block California's Net Neutrality law", and it's not like they haven't been shopping hard. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted for federal net neutrality rules in 2015 and opposed their repeal in 2017, applauded yesterday's court decision."This is big. Because when the FCC… READ THE REST
This seven-pack of knives could be a sharp-looking gift
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. National Knife Day is here on August 24th, helping your search for cool knives for cheap. This seven-pack of Themis Knives are throwing knives that are sleek, super cool, and of course… READ THE REST
Check out this refurbished MacBook that could be great for school or work
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Not every computer is going to pack the newest hardware and be ready to run games at settings that make reality look lame in comparison. And not every computer has to.… READ THE REST
These Customized Dash Cams Look Like Part Of Your Car
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Fitcamx Integrated Dash Cams are tailormade to install seamlessly and inconspicuously into your specific car model. There are lots of reasons to use a dash cam. According to Insurance.com, they can… READ THE REST