New Entry from the Historical Dictionary of Science Fiction: "neurolink"

There are many terms from classic and modern SF that remain unresearched, and the Historical Dictionary of Science Fiction will be continually updated, especially as additional resources are put online. Boing Boing is syndicating new entries from the HDSF on a regular basis.(Read the series introduction.)

New entry: neurolink.

The science-fictional neurolink is an example of what is formally known as a brain-computer interface. Unlike a mindlink (1954), which is always a telepathic connection, a neurolink is always described as a technologically based interface. Unlike other types of cyborg constructs, a neurolink joins the brain to a full computer system, not merely, say, to a prosthetic limb.

The word apparently first appears in a 1990 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation (Omni used the form in 1988, only as the title of an article about identifying memories in the brain). But the idea of a physical interface between one's brain and a computer has a longer history in SF, perhaps most famously in Neuromancer's 1984 description of jacking in to a network (although that term itself was used by Robert Silverberg as early as 1970).

Many forms of BCI are possible using real-word technology; Elon Musk's similarly named company Neuralink was established in 2016 to develop implantable BCIs. But a working Ethernet jack in one's skull still looks to be a long way away.