Nitrile and latex disposable gloves put to the test

As someone who frequently uses nitrile disposable gloves, I've been looking forward to Todd at Project Farm giving different brands a run for the money. He also tests a few brands of latex gloves.

Todd tested 16 brands of gloves for abrasion and puncture resistance, stretch and strength before and after chemical exposure, and tear resistance.

Maybe not surprisingly, the most expensive gloves, the Venon Steel 2-ply nitrile gloves ($25 for 100), performed best. The most durable glove for the money is the GreaseMonkey (currently $17.50 for 100 on Amazon). Both brands of latex gloves didn't fare so well, and the other most expensive glove, the Silverback from Home Depot ($25/100), came in dead last.