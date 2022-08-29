San Francisco approves the latest Millenium Tower fix

The Millennium Tower appears to only have made its problems worse. I can recall a time when famed Millenium Tower engineer Ronald Hamburger reassured the HOA members, and San Francisco's planners, that there was no fix needed. All the additional drilling and pounding to get 18 of 52 previously needed new piles to bedrock have worsened the building's lean, and now the new plan says that merely 18 will do the job and drilling can stop. The City of San Francisco has approved the plan, so it must be good.

No one is going to be surprised when something very bad, but pretty easy to anticipate happens with this building.

Image: screen grab