Ted Cruz thinks student loan debt makes you a slacker with a bong

I am highly offended that Ted Cruz thinks that student loans and a bong somehow equate to Slack. These sets barely intersect, and I'd go further to say that people who borrowed money to get a degree for a) bettering themselves or b) just getting a job in this fucked up economy are pretty much not embodying Slack.

Crooks and Liars:

"If you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans, and can't get a job, Joe Biden just gave you 20 grand," Cruz said on his Verdict podcast.

"Maybe you weren't gonna vote in November," he added, "and suddenly you just got 20 grand, and if you can get off the bong for a minute and head down to the voting station, or just send in your mail-in ballot that the Democrats have helpfully sent you, it could drive up turnout, particularly among young people."

Responding to Cruz's remarks, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted "this is what a leading Republican thinks of young 'slacker' Americans who took out loans to go to college."