The "Man of the hole" was the last of a vanishing Amazonian tribe and now he's dead

For decades, the Índio do Buraco (Indigenous man of the hole) in the Brazilian Amazon, would hide in pits and avoid (or attack with arrows) anyone who tried to contact him. He was apparently the last of his tribe that survived the encroachment of non-indigenous outsiders. He's now died. From The Guardian:

"Having endured atrocious massacres and land invasions, rejecting contact with outsiders was his best chance of survival," said Sarah Shenker, a campaigner at Survival International, the global movement for tribal peoples.

"He was the last of his tribe, and so that is one more tribe made extinct – not disappeared, as some people say, it's much more active and genocidal a process than disappearing."[…]

[Officials from the Brazilian nonprofit Indigenous foundation Funai] believe that sometime in the 1980s, illegal ranchers, after leaving initial offerings of sugar, gave the tribe rat poison that killed all bar the "man of the hole".

A Funai official who monitored the man's wellbeing from a distance found his body lying in a hammock in a state of decomposition. Because he had placed brightly coloured feathers around his body, the official believes the man had prepared for death. He estimated the man was about 60 years old[…]

"Because he resolutely resisted any attempts at contact, he died without revealing which ethnicity he belonged to, nor the motivations of the holes he dug inside his house," the Observatory for the Human Rights of Isolated and Recent Contact Indigenous Peoples (OPI) wrote on learning of the man's death.