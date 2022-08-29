This curious spider can wrap itself around a tree branch for camouflage

Check out this weird creature, the "wrap-around spider." It's native to Australia (because of course it is) and it gets its name because, well, it can wrap itself around a tree branch for camouflage. Australian Geographic explains:

Wrap-around spiders belong to the Dolophones genus, and there are 17 species that are endemic to Australia and parts of Oceania. They're able to flatten themselves so perfectly against the surface of a branch because of their unique body shape. The abdomen is shaped like an inverted dish, so the spider's concave underbelly can hug the curves of a tree just like its fuzz-covered legs. Its camouflage, which is spectacular, is aided by the peculiar pattern of oval discs that run across the abdomen, giving the wrap-around spider its other nickname: the leopard spider.

If you want more info, take 5 minutes to watch this fascinating video from Zoo Land entitled, "Wrap Around Spiders Are Real And They're Nearly Impossible To Spot Before It's Too Late," which shows more photos of the spider and explains more about how it operates. The spider is somewhat horrifying and yet totally impressive in its ability to hide from predators. It literally flattens itself against a tree branch and wraps itself around it, and ends up looking just like the tree branch. It looks like something straight out of a Harry Potter movie. Wild! The spiders are harmless to humans, though. And they're kind of adorable, with their cute little eyes and sweet furry bodies. All things considered, it's a win for me. Cute creature rating: 8/10.