Watch Live: Nasa's Artemis 1 rocket launch

Artemis 1 heads into orbit today, Nasa's first step back toward the moon: the launch windows begins ar 8:33 am eastern time and is open for two hours. You can watch it live below with Nasa's official feed, or scan live updates at Space Flight Now. While you're waiting, read Gareth's deeper look at the mission.
The Artemis I lunar mission, the long-awaited debut of NASA's next-generation mega rocket, is scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a six-week test flight around the Moon and back.