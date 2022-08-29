Watch: When a man couldn't get his doggo to jump in water, another dog knew just what to do

Sometimes it takes more than just confidence-building to teach a dog new tricks. After a man patiently tried to get his golden retriever, Drake, to jump off a diving board with lots of coaxing and encouragement, the doggo's canine buddy, Blaze, stepped in. All it took was a little push from behind to get the job done.

Ironically, Drake's Instagram post says they're all still trying to get Blaze to jump off the board.

Front page thumbnail image: Mordasova Elena / shutterstock.com

Via Hindustan Times