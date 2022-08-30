Despite law saying it must accept and display "In God We Trust" signs, Texas school district rejects rainbow-colored and Arabic ones

It's the law in Texas that schools must display donated signs saying "In God We Trust." I wonder what it is about the ones with rainbows and Arabic text that led the Carroll school district to defy the law and reject them.
Carroll ISD refused to comment. In the Houston area, "In God We Trust" signs have been seen at schools in Tomball and Cy-Fair ISD. The cellphone company that donated the [existing] signs to Carroll ISD also funded the campaigns of conservative candidates in several school board races, including Carroll.