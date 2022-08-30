Modern turbochargers make for excellent hobbyist jet engine fun, but I've never really seen a turbo setup taken to the fun limit quite like this. Watching BobbyMcBoost's whole assembly glowing cherry hot was like seeing Soldier Boy Kirk out after the Russian music gets turned to 11:
Escape (Pobeg or Побег in Russian) is a song performed by Mikhail Shufutinskiy, a Russian pop singer. The song was released in 1983 and both the composition and lyrics were done by Mikhail. This specific song triggers Soldier Boy's PTSD, due to him listening to this song while being tortured during his Russian confinement, which causes him to lose control of his newfound powers.The Boys Wiki | Escape