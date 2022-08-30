Far-right Ann Coulter no longer trusts Trump, says only a few fanatics remain in his corner (video)

Even far-right hate-monger Ann Coulter is riding on the Dump Trump train, saying that the former twice-impeached president is leaning on "the die-hard, the few dwindling remaining Trump fanatics" that still support him. He's been washed up since he lost the 2020 election, says the In Trump We Trust author, who once supported the reality TV host but publicly turned against him after Jan 6, 2021.

"After the election, and then after Jan. 6 … I'm not a normal person, I'm a political nut, and I stopped paying attention to politics [as she talks about politics] — it's just a drag."