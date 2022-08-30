Forex scammer on the run

A popular YouTube "Forex trader," has shockingly absconded with around USD 55 million. Fleeing Thailand to Malaysia, at least one angry investor is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Natthamon "Nutty's Diary" Khongchak.

Yahoo:

Natthamon Khongchak, known as Nutty's Diary on YouTube with a channel boasting over 800,000 subscribers, allegedly fled abroad to Malaysia. Claiming to be a successful forex trader, Natthamon used her platform to lure victims into investing money with the promise of high returns in short periods of time.

The YouTuber would invite investors to deposit money into her account with the promise of 25 percent returns for three-month contracts and 30 percent returns for six-month contracts. For 12-month contracts, Nathhamon would promise a 35 percent return and pledged to pay every month.