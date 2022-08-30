Free online event: a conversation with "We Are Little Zombies" director Makoto Nagahisa

My family and I loved the movie We Are Little Zombies (see my 2020 post about it). I just found out that on September 1, Japan House Los Angeles is streaming a live conversation between the film's director, Makoto Nagahisa, and Sundance Film Festival programmer Kim Yutani. You can register here.
You can watch We Are Little Zombies, and a short film by Makoto Nagahisa called And So We Put Goldfish in the Pool. at the Japan House LA site until September 15, 2022.
To celebrate and spotlight fresh and exciting talent in Japanese cinema, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is proud to present the "Emerging Creators" film program highlighting director Makoto Nagahisa, who in 2019 became the first-ever Japanese winner of the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Award for his feature-length film "We Are Little Zombies."
Tune in for a live director's talk by Makoto Nagahisa in conversation with Sundance Film Festival programmer Kim Yutani. This talk will reunite them for the first time since Kim Yutani's selection and nomination in conjunction with the world premiere of "We Are Little Zombies" at Sundance Film Festival in 2019. During the webinar, we will explore the director's unique world and the potential for Japanese films in the international market.