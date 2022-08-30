Free online event: a conversation with "We Are Little Zombies" director Makoto Nagahisa

My family and I loved the movie We Are Little Zombies (see my 2020 post about it). I just found out that on September 1, Japan House Los Angeles is streaming a live conversation between the film's director, Makoto Nagahisa, and Sundance Film Festival programmer Kim Yutani. You can register here.

You can watch We Are Little Zombies, and a short film by Makoto Nagahisa called And So We Put Goldfish in the Pool. at the Japan House LA site until September 15, 2022.