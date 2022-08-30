It's not too late to snag this awesome deal in honor of National Knife Day!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

From showing love to family and friends to picking their nose when no one's watching, humans really are more alike than they are different. But nothing says "humankind" more than smart, clever tools, as they're really what set us apart from the animals. Shout out to the early humans of the Stone Age nearly 2.6 million years ago!

While we humans have come a long way since living in caves, we still rely on basic tools for survival and everyday tasks, which is all the more reason to get your hands on this CMPS Folding Knife. At only 2.9 ounces, this little gizmo is ideal for carrying around with you on your outdoor adventures, whether it's a camping trip, a hike, or whatever else. And in honor of National Knife Day, the handheld tool is 25% off its regular price, making it just $29.99 through August 31.

What makes the CMPS knife different than other knives out there is the fact that it's built for convenience without sacrificing functionality. The tool boasts a mantis-style blade made of durable 3Cr13 steel, with an edge that's longer than most other knives of this high quality. This means it's capable of slicing through rubber, wires, wood, and beyond.

While this folding knife is compact, it's still designed to be easy to hold and maneuver. In fact, its ergonomic handle ensures it's simple to control and comfortable to hold in your hand, allowing you to slice through just about anything with minimal effort. And to make this thing even handier, it has a built-in compass, ideal for when you're navigating the outdoors.

From its superior blade to the fact that it can link right onto your keys or belt, the CMPS folding knife is a great tool to have on hand, whether you're a knife enthusiast or someone who simply strives to be prepared for the unexpected.

The CMPS Folding Knife is just $29.99 down from nearly $40 in honor of National Knife Day — but act fast, this deal will only be around till August 31.

Prices subject to change.