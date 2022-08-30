Webb and Hubble combine power for astonishing image of Phantom Galaxy

Combining the power of the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope enabled NASA to capture this astonishing image of M74, known as the Phantom Galaxy. From the European Space Agency:

The Phantom Galaxy is around 32 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pisces, and lies almost face-on to Earth. This, coupled with its well-defined spiral arms, makes it a favourite target for astronomers studying the origin and structure of galactic spirals[…]

Webb's sharp vision has revealed delicate filaments of gas and dust in the grandiose spiral arms of M74, which wind outwards from the centre of the image. A lack of gas in the nuclear region also provides an unobscured view of the nuclear star cluster at the galaxy's centre[…]



Hubble observations of M74 have revealed particularly bright areas of star formation known as HII regions. Hubble's sharp vision at ultraviolet and visible wavelengths complements Webb's unparalleled sensitivity at infrared wavelengths…