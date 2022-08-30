Webb and Hubble combine power for astonishing image of Phantom Galaxy

David Pescovitz
image: NASA/ESA

Combining the power of the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope enabled NASA to capture this astonishing image of M74, known as the Phantom Galaxy. From the European Space Agency:

The Phantom Galaxy is around 32 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pisces, and lies almost face-on to Earth. This, coupled with its well-defined spiral arms, makes it a favourite target for astronomers studying the origin and structure of galactic spirals[…]

Webb's sharp vision has revealed delicate filaments of gas and dust in the grandiose spiral arms of M74, which wind outwards from the centre of the image. A lack of gas in the nuclear region also provides an unobscured view of the nuclear star cluster at the galaxy's centre[…]


Hubble observations of M74 have revealed particularly bright areas of star formation known as HII regions. Hubble's sharp vision at ultraviolet and visible wavelengths complements Webb's unparalleled sensitivity at infrared wavelengths…

ESA: "New images of the Phantom Galaxy, M74, showcase the power of space observatories working together in multiple wavelengths. On the left, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's view of the galaxy ranges from the older, redder stars towards the centre, to younger and bluer stars in its spiral arms, to the most active stellar formation in the red bubbles of H II regions. On the right, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's image is strikingly different, instead highlighting the masses of gas and dust within the galaxy's arms, and the dense cluster of stars at its core. The combined image in the centre merges these two for a truly unique look at this "grand design" spiral galaxy. Scientists combine data from telescopes operating across the electromagnetic spectrum to truly understand astronomical objects. In this way, data from Hubble and Webb compliment each other to provide a comprehensive view of the spectacular M74 galaxy."