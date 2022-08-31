Alfredo sauce spill closes highway

Interstate 55 in Tennessee was closed to traffic late Tuesday due to an enormous spill of Alfredo sauce. Authorities have no idea how long it will take to clean it up, reports WREG News out of Memphis.

Traffic camera video from the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a white sauce covering all three northbound lanes of the interstate. Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a reporter with Nexstar's WREG that was on the scene confirmed that the truck was carrying jars of alfredo sauce.

Imagine being the poor bastard in that skid-steer shoveling thousands of gallons of curdled Alfredo sauce in the late August Tennessee heat.