Crypto.com fighting to get $10.5M mistaken refund back

Crypto.com, known for buying naming rights to an arena and hiring Matt Damon as a spokesmodel, mistakenly over-refunded a woman in Australia. While the courts appear to be on Crypto.com's side, the recipient spent much of the money and transferred ownership of the assets.

Bueno suerte!

Fortune:

Back in December 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange platform—which employed Hollywood megastar Matt Damon to front its recent Super Bowl commercial—found that millions of dollars had gone to an Australian woman by the name of Thevamanogari Manivel in Melbourne after she requested a small refund in May of that year.

However, admin officials accidentally entered her account number into the payment field rather than the refund amount.

Crypto.com, which operates as Foris GFS in Australia, launched legal action this year and was granted a freeze on Manivel's account.

However, most of the money had already been transferred to other accounts or spent.

A court heard that $1.35 million of the money had gone to a four-bedroom property on Cragieburn, Melbourne and the ownership of that property had been transferred to the woman's sister Thilagavathy Gagadory, who lives in Malaysia.