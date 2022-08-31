Ozzy Osbourne disembarks America's US gun violence crazy train—and slips past its taxman

After 20 plus years, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are permanently moving back to their Buckinghamshire, UK residence, citing the rising trend of United States gun violence, taxes and a want to return to the homeland:

"I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," he said of American gun violence. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … it's f*****g crazy."

[…]

Ozzy Osbourne gave a different reason for wanting to leave to the Mirror earlier this year: In March, the U.K. tabloid reported that Osbourne said "the tax is getting too much" and that while he'd miss Los Angeles, he didn't want to continue paying current taxes to stay in the U.S.