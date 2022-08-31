Photo of secret documents taken by Trump reveals Mar-a-Lago's disgusting carpet

Via Kyle Cheney, the horror underfoot mounts. Horrid taste in carpet, though, is not illegal—Trump's alleged effort to conceal the classified documents he took from the White House, and his team's lies to the FBI, might be bigger legal problems for the ex-President.

"The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation," Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt wrote. "That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the 'diligent search' that the former President's counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter," he added.