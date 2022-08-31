Snap Chat's failing sales leadership jumps to Netflix's sinking ship

As Snap is laying off a lot of its sales force, its ineffective-looking sales leaders are leaving to sell ads for Netflix's new ad-supported membership tier. This bodes well for neither company, however, I guess sinking the ship is one way to get the rats off.

Verge:

Both Gorman and Naylor are leaving Snap amid a restructuring of its ads team and layoffs hitting the social media firm this week. Snap plans to cut roughly 20 percent of its workforce starting Wednesday, The Verge earlier reported.

Netflix has had its own rounds of layoffs this year, cutting hundreds of employees and paring back programming after reporting its first subscriber loss in a decade. Now the company is preparing to launch a cheaper tier supported by advertising that could cost between $7–$9 per month and exclude extras, like the ability to download videos.

Kumiko Hidaka, a Netflix spokesperson, confirmed that Gorman will be the company's President of Worldwide Advertising and that she'll report to COO Greg Peters. Naylor will lead Netflix's ad sales organization and report to Gorman. AdAge first reported on the hires.