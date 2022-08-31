Did you grow up learning that the world looked like this?

Though not a map of a "flat earth" even as the map was flat, it also not in any way accurate. If you are interested in checking out other ways of mapping, imagining, viewing and understanding the earth and the relationship of maps to power, mapmaker, and the map-viewer (you/us) check out The Decolonial Atlas.

"The Decolonial Atlas is a growing collection of maps which, in some way, help us to challenge our relationships with the land, people, and state. It's based on the premise that cartography is not as objective as we're made to believe. The orientation of a map, its projection, the presence of political borders, which features are included or excluded, and the language used to label a map are all subject to the map-maker's bias – whether deliberate or not."

A project peopled by volunteers and updated often they make all their content free through the Decolonial Media License 0.1. A brief list of recent maps: Origins of Lithium-ion Batteries; Residential School Graves; Music of the African Diaspora; Street Trees of NYC, London, and Melbourne; Bus Routes to Abortion Providers in the South; The World's Biggest Landlords; and Land Back: Returning U.S. Federal Lands to Tribal Sovereignty

What map would you (re)make?