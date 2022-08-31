This Black+Decker handheld cordless vacuum sucks it up

I am a big fan of this Black + Decker cordless vacuum. All the things one might want a dustbuster for, this does well. When lots of small-size dog kibble gets spilled into a tight corner, this vacuum cleans it up. Sawdust, sanding dust, drilling dust? Also cleaned up well. When I mistakenly ash my joint into the keyboard of my Hammond organ? No problem.

The unit does sit on its charging pad in a bit odd of a fashion. It seems the designers felt it a piece of modern art.

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum (CHV1410L) via Amazon