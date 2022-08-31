Warner Brothers allegedly regrets biting on that whole Snyder-verse thing

As the Warner Brothers and Discovery merger continues to sweep through Hollywood like a tornado, one franchise has garnered more attention than most: the DC comics extended universe. Unlike their distinguished competition across the street at Marvel, DC hasn't been able to find its footing while attempting to create a functional cinematic universe. Although several factors are at play, the crux of DC's problems stems from their association with Zack Snyder.

Snyder's woeful mismanagement of DC's biggest heroes in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice effectively crippled the franchise's attempts to catch up to Marvel in one shot. Snyder's sophomoric, edge lord takes on the traditionally optimistic characters of the DC universe proved to be a dud both critically and commercially. However, thanks to short-term memory, revisionist history, and the failure of Joss Whedon's cut of Justice Leauge, quixotic fans began to clamor for the Hack – whoops, I meant Zack- Snyder to continue to deface the DC universe.

After a vocal fan outcry for Snyder's return reached the big brass at WB, the studio allowed the director to finish his cut of Justice League. Now it seems like Warner Brothers is starting to regret the decision.