Check out this video of Kristina Makushenko—world champion in synchronized swimming turned social media star—performing an underwater upside-down moonwalk. She's on TikTok as "Aqua Queen on heels," and describes herself as an "underwater dancer." She shares videos and content on both TikTok and Instagram, and it's really quite captivating. It's amazing what she is able to do under the water! If you want to see more of her incredible work but don't want to scroll through her TikTok, here's a cool 3 minute compilation video of some of her highlights, put together by Amazing Talents.
Watch: Kristina Makushenko, the "Aqua Queen on heels", moonwalking underwater
