Ana De Armas doesn't know why "Blonde" has an NC-17 rating

NC-17 is typically regarded as the kiss of death when it comes to movies. The rating dramatically limits the number of people in a film's potential audience. Whenever a studio gets wind that one of their movies might be heading for an NC-17 rating, they immediately start trying to edit the film back to an R to help its box office take. It's just a smart business decision.

However, is an NC-17 rating all that bad in the digital media world? I guess we'll find out when Blonde finally drops on Netflix, as the movie boasts the infamous rating. If you're wondering why Blonde earned an NC-17, join the club because the film's star, Ana De Armas, is equally confused.

In a recent interview, De Armas spoke about her new Marilyn Monroe movie being tame compared to other films—with incredibly graphic scenes of sexuality—that didn't garner an NC-17 rating.