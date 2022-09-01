Chairman of Russia's second-largest oil company dies in "fall from hospital window"

So long, Ravil Maganov. The president saw you, and you saw air.
The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, reports say. Maganov is the latest of a number of high-profile business executives to die in mysterious circumstances. Investigating authorities said they were working at the scene to establish how he died. Tass news agency quoted sources saying he had fallen out of a sixth-floor window, adding later that he had taken his own life.