Coolers that look like luxury handbag knockoffs

Am I wrong or does Igloo's Luxe line look more like knockoffs of luxury handbags than soft coolers?
Elevate your look and everyday carry with the fashion-forward Igloo Luxe collection of cooler bags. With an insulated lining that'll keep contents chilled, a vegan leather exterior, thoughtful compartments and other sophisticated design details, Igloo Luxe is more functional than your handbag, but equally as stylish and easy to carry (hands-free!).
"Vegan leather" is code for "plastic," btw.
images: Igloo