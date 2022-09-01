Excruciating: Arizona Republican and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters raps in war paint, mocks "cultural sensitivity"

In this old (but hardly vintage) footage, Blake Masters—an Arizona Republican and Thieling running for U.S. Senate—raps about the war paint he's wearing. He makes plain that it should be interpreted as an intentionally racist provocation. He has the voice of a Fisher-Price Chatter Phone. He has the flow of a frozen sewage outlet.

How bout we talk about the way that I look

Everybody knows that it's off the hook

I've got the war paint on, as you can see

Who said what about cultural insensitivity?

People call this "cringe", but never has a word been so inadequate.