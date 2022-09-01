Gaze at the insanity that is Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City

When Michael Jordan ruled pop culture, the world made more sense. At least, that's how I used to view it through my rose-colored nostalgia glasses. Now that I've gotten the chance to judge the 90s objectively, I'm starting to realize that the world has always been on fire. Humans are perpetually oscillating between a manageable state of chaos and full-blown insanity. Even though the world is currently rampant with uncertainty, we—as a species—have made at least one solid improvement since the 90s. At least we finally stopped those goofy video games based on celebrities.

Sure, celebrities like Travis Scott may appear in video games today, but in the 90s and 2000s, the rapper would've had his own game. Usually, Shaq's ill-fated fighting game Shaq-Fu is the title most people think of when they mention crappy celebrity games, but I think we find a wackier one. Submitted for your approval: a quick video about Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City.