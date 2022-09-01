Ku Klux Klan plaque still displayed at US military academy West Point

The above Ku Klux Klan plaque is mounted to a building at the US Army's West Point military academy. The plaque was listed in a report issued yesterday to the US Congress by a special commission examining the use of names related to the Confederacy that are still in use at Defense Department facilities. From NPR:

Last year, the Naming Commission was charged with surveying Defense Department assets for ties to the Confederacy and making recommendations on how to rename or remove the references[…]

Though it noted that there are "clearly ties" between the KKK and the Confederacy, the plaque fell outside of its specific remit created by Congress, the commission said.

"The Commission encourages the Secretary of Defense to address DoD assets that highlight the KKK in Defense Memorialization processes and create a standard disposition requirement for such assets," the report said.