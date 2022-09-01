On this episode of Maker Update, Donald Bell does a walk-through of Sili-Con, Adam Savage's annual nerdfest at the San Jose Convention Center. Robots, props, cosplay, electronics projects, 3D printing bring all the nerds to the yard.
Maker Update reports from SiliCon 2022
