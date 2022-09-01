Nearly 1,500 pounds of cocaine found hidden in baby wipes

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) dogs sniffed out 1,500 pounds of cocaine on a tractor-trailer crossing the Laredo-Colombia Solidarty Bridge between Laredo, Texas and the Mexican state of Nuevo León. Valued at more than $11.8 million, the coke was disguised as a shipment of baby wipes. While the use of coke-infused baby wipes would likely soothe diaper rash, it may interfere with sleep. From NPR:

According to the director of the CBP Laredo Field Office, this was "the largest cocaine bust in 20 years."