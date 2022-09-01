Nicholas Cage has signed on for a new a24 comedy titled Dream Scenario, with Ari Aster serving as the film's producer. Cage is no stranger to comedy: his most recent film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, earned copious critical praise despite a underwhelming box office take.

Beyond the genre, most details on the film are being kept under wraps. Kristoffer Borgli, whose directorial debut "Sick of Myself" premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival, wrote the script and will direct. Aster produces with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner, while A24 will finance and produce the film. Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone serve as additional producers. The film marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, following Aster's directorial efforts "Hereditary," "Midsommar" and the upcoming "Disappointment Blvd." The latter film, which reportedly will premiere in 2023, features a cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan and Parker Posey.

A24 has reached the point where they could release anything in theaters, and I'd happily attend. They could make a movie announcing my social security number, and I'd refrain from being too critical about the film despite how personally damaging it was. One of the names that helped a24 solidify its brand was horror director extraordinaire Ari Aster. In addition to having a name that fits a comic book protagonist, Aster is the creative force that brought the world Hereditary and Midsommar. In addition to waiting for his next movie, Disappointment Blvd, fans of Aster can also look forward to his upcoming collaboration with Nicholas Cage.