An astrophysicist on the fact that "black holes" are neither black nor holes

Oxford Astrophysicist, Rebecca Smethurst, aka Dr. Becky on her popular YouTube channel, has a new book out, A Brief History of Black Holes. In it, she talks about the many misconceptions about black holes. In this video, she tackles the misnomer, "black holes."

If you watch the video, you may be amazed to discover where the term actually comes from. And, if we're looking to rename them, I vote "dark star," as John Mitchell first dubbed them in 1783.

Thumbnail: A supermassive black hole at the core of Messier 87, Event Horizon Telescope.