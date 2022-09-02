Greener records are here: Michael Stipe and Beatie Wolf featured on first bioplastic vinyl

Musicians have a greener way to make their records now that Evolution Music is offering non-PVC, bioplastic pressings. Michael Stipe and Beatie Wolfe are the first two artists to release music on this non-fossil fuel vinyl option. The 12" record features two tracks: Stipe's "Future If Future" (which Brian Eno produced) and Wolfe's (absolutely lovely) "Oh My Heart." Sales are limited to 500 copies and support EarthPercent.

Michael Stipe: "I'm thrilled to be working with EarthPercent and Evolution Music on this release, imagining positive innovation through action. Simply showing that this type of solution-based project is possible opens pathways to a brighter future."

Beatie Wolfe: "It's been fantastic to join forces with EarthPercent on the environmental front and for this very special release with Michael Stipe. I'm constantly thinking about how we can take the best of the old and best of the new, bridge the tangible and digital, and reclaim as much as we innovate and this new eco vinyl feels like a perfect embodiment of this. I wrote "Oh My Heart" as a cry for the planet and humanity and it was recently encoded in glass and included in the Global Music Vault in Svalbard to be preserved for 10,000 years. So I couldn't think of a better way to have it tangibly out in the world now."