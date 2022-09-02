Hackers create a traffic nightmare by sending hundreds of Moscow taxi cabs to the same address

Credit for a hack that sent hundreds of Moscow taxi cabs to the same mid-town address and created a traffic nightmare is unclear. The Anonymous Collective and OpRussia have taken some credit for the cyber warfare.
Dozens of drivers working for Yandex Taxi in Moscow likely had a frustrating day. Hackers breached the app, sending dozens of cars to the exact location, forming a traffic jam that lasted up to three hours.
Reports on Twitter claim that cars were sent to the Kutuzovsky Prospekt, a major avenue in Moscow. One of the best-known objects in the area is the Stalinist-era building, the 'Hotel Ukraina' or Hotel Ukraine.
Yandex Taxi is owned by Russia's largest IT corporation Yandex, often dubbed the Russian Google. EU has sanctioned the company's co-founder Arkady Volozh, claiming his search engine is "de-ranking and removing content critical of the Kremlin, such as content related to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."