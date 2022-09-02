Hackers create a traffic nightmare by sending hundreds of Moscow taxi cabs to the same address

Credit for a hack that sent hundreds of Moscow taxi cabs to the same mid-town address and created a traffic nightmare is unclear. The Anonymous Collective and OpRussia have taken some credit for the cyber warfare.

Someone hacked Russia's largest taxi company and ordered all available taxis to central Moscow, creating huge traffic jams in the city. The Russians don't have a monopoly on hybrid warfare. pic.twitter.com/MbEiloswcA

CyberNews:

Dozens of drivers working for Yandex Taxi in Moscow likely had a frustrating day. Hackers breached the app, sending dozens of cars to the exact location, forming a traffic jam that lasted up to three hours.

Reports on Twitter claim that cars were sent to the Kutuzovsky Prospekt, a major avenue in Moscow. One of the best-known objects in the area is the Stalinist-era building, the 'Hotel Ukraina' or Hotel Ukraine.

Yandex Taxi is owned by Russia's largest IT corporation Yandex, often dubbed the Russian Google. EU has sanctioned the company's co-founder Arkady Volozh, claiming his search engine is "de-ranking and removing content critical of the Kremlin, such as content related to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."