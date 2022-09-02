If Trump is reelected, he promises to "look very, very favorably about full pardons" for the January 6 rioters who are "incredible"

Here's Trump on Wendy Bell Radio yesterday talking about the fine individuals who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021:

"I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons… We'll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can't let that happen. … And I mean full pardons with an apology to many."

From CNN:

The former President went on to claim Thursday that he's "financially supporting" some Capitol rioters who he referred to as "incredible."

"They were in my office actually two days ago. It's very much on my mind. It's a disgrace what they've done to them, what they've done to these people," Trump continued, not naming who he met with specifically.

Though pardons could only apply to criminal defendants, and nearly all defendants who are charged at this time were at the US Capitol on January 6, critics of Trump have previously raised the possibility he could be trying to buy the silence of close advisers who didn't participate directly in the insurrection.