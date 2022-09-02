Inside an English Channel WWII Rescue Buoy

Gareth Branwyn

It's always great to discover some small shard of history that you knew absolutely nothing about. Such is the case for me with rescue buoys. During WWII, the English Channel was peppered with these buoys, both English and German. They were designed as floating rescue stations for housing downed pilots and stranded sailors awaiting pick-up. Beneath the buoys were the full accommodations of beds, changes of clothes, medical supplies, food, games, and even cigarettes