Marjorie Taylor Greene adds swastika and Hitler mustache to video of Biden giving pro-democracy speech

Last night President Biden gave a speech calling for "Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans" to "make our nation free and fair, just and strong, noble and whole." He said they must defeat the efforts of MAGA Republicans to destroy America. They "do not respect the Constitution," he said. "They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election." "make our nation free and fair, just and strong, noble and whole."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia responded by tweeting a video of Biden with a Hitler mustache and swastikas behind him.